- The Dollar depreciates for the second day in a row and reaches the 132.00 area.
- COVID-19 fears and the BoJ's bond purchases are underpinning Yen's recovery.
- The USD/JPY is about to close its best year since 2013.
The US Dollar is dropping against the Japanese Yen for the second consecutive day. The pair has lost about 1.75% over the last two days and is trading at one-week lows right above 132.00, down from the 134.45 high seen on Wednesday.
The BoJ’s bond purchases and COVID-19 fears are boosting the safe-haven yen
The Japanese currency remains bid on the last trading day of 2022, in spite of the risk appetite observed in equity markets. Concerns about the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak in China, and the unscheduled bond purchases announced by the Bank of Japan have spurred demand for the JPY.
The sharp increase in COVID-19 infections in China has curbed expectations of a quick economic recovery in the Asian country. In this new scenario, several countries, including, the US, UK, and Japan have announced the imminent introduction of mandatory coronavirus tests for arrivals from China.
Furthermore, the Bank of Japan surprised the markets on Thursday, announcing two consecutive bonds’ purchasing actions in a single day. This action caught the market off the ward, speculating about the possibilities of further relaxation of the bond yield curve, and offered additional support for the Yen.
In the macroeconomic docket, US Initial jobless claims increased by 9,000 to 225K in the week of December 24 while the continuous claims rose to 1.71M from 1.669M in the same week, figures that failed to stimulate demand for the USD.
The dollar about to close a strong 2022
The greenback is on track to close the year with a 14% appreciation, its best yearly performance since 2013. The pair has been boosted by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening path. The bank has increased the Federal Funds rate by 425 basis points with the Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-loose policy, which crushed the yen for most of the year.
In the last quarter, however, the BoJ by allowing a certain relaxation on its long-term yields’ curve control, which sparked speculation about a monetary policy tweak over the coming months and triggered a 13% recovery for the Japanese Yen over the fourth quarter of the year
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.9
|Today Daily Change
|-1.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|133.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.06
|Daily SMA50
|139.89
|Daily SMA100
|141.12
|Daily SMA200
|136.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.5
|Previous Daily Low
|132.88
|Previous Weekly High
|137.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.57
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
