USD/JPY extends its consolidative price move below 135.00, downside seems cushioned

- USD/JPY is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band and remains below the YTD top.
- Bets for additional interest rate hikes by the Fed underpin the USD and lend support.
- Traders seem reluctant ahead of BoJ Governor candidate Ueda's testimony on Friday.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band, just below the 135.00 psychological mark through the first half of the European session. Spot prices, meanwhile, remain well within the striking distance of the YTD peak, around the 135.20-135.25 region set earlier this week.
The US Dollar is seen consolidating its recent gains to a multi-week high, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned, at least for the time being, amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates to tame stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the FOMC minutes released on Wednesday showed that a few members favoured raising the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 bps or they could have supported it.
Adding to this, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard noted the need to get inflation on a sustainable path toward the target this year. This comes after the US CPI and PPI data indicated last week that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped. Moreover, the US data pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs, which should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and lends some support to the Greenback.
Furthermore, a modest recovery in the global risk sentiment, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY), supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. That said, traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor candidate Kazuo Ueda's testimony on Friday. Ueda's view on the future of yield curve control (YCC) and super-easy monetary policy should drive the JPY and provide a fresh impetus to the pair.
In the meantime, traders on Thursday will take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Prelim (second estimate) Q4 GDP print and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the major is to the upside.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|134.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.96
|Daily SMA50
|131.86
|Daily SMA100
|137.36
|Daily SMA200
|137.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.06
|Previous Daily Low
|134.37
|Previous Weekly High
|135.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.27
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0600 in the European session. The US Dollar is resuming its Fed Minutes-led uptrend amid an uptick in the US Treasury yields. Investors remain on the edge amid hawkish Fed and ECB rate hike expectations, awaiting fresh US economic data.
GBP/USD turns south toward 1.2000 amid fresh USD buying
GBP/USD has come under fresh selling pressure and eyes the 1.2000 level in European trading. The US Dollar regains upside traction alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid the hawkish Fed expectations. US economic data next in focus.
Gold: Close to year-to-date lows after hawkish FOMC Minutes
Gold price triggered another bearish run after FOMC Minutes showed a somewhat hawkish stance. PCE disinflation should continue, but any surprise could have a notable impact on the yellow metal.
ETH holders face a tough decision while OFAC-compliant blocks hit 44%
Ethereum set up a local top at $1,744 on February 16. After this point, ETH attempted to crawl higher, but profit-taking, coupled with non-existent momentum for BTC, led to consolidation.
A pinch of salt
The usual caveat applies to the minutes, being that a lot of time has passed, and to a great extent, the contents of them are either outdated or known. Still, that doesn't always matter and markets can still respond accordingly.