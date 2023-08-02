USD/JPY extends downside below 142.50 as focus shifts to US Employment data

  • USD/JPY drops below 142.50 amid caution due to the US economy's downgrade.
  • The job openings pace has already slowed down in the US as the ideology of switching jobs to get a quick hike is changing now.
  • After providing more flexibility to the YCC, the BoJ could look for scrapping it as Japan’s industry mood is changing.

The USD/JPY pair stretches downside below the crucial support of 142.50 in the London session. The asset faces significant pressure amid strength in the Japanese Yen as investors hope that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would leave the support of a dovish interest rate policy sooner.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates in a narrow range above the crucial support of 102.00 as investors await United States employment data. According to the consensus, the US economy added fresh 189K private payrolls in July, significantly lower than the former release of 497K. Easing employment opportunities would convey a message that a tight labor market is releasing heat and the Federal Reserve (Fed) can consider keeping interest rates steady ahead.

The pace of job openings has already slowed down in the US economy as the ideology of switching jobs to get a quick hike is changing now knowing the fact that the labor cost index is reverting to mean. Overall market mood is quite cautious as emerging economies have come under pressure after Fitch downgrade the credit rating of the US economy to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’, citing that fiscal spending will elevate in forward years.

Meanwhile, S&P500 futures generate significant losses in Europe amid bearish market sentiment. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 4.02%.

A significant fall in the USD/JPY pair amid consolidating US Dollar indicates strength in the Japanese Yen. Investors believe that after providing more flexibility to the Yield Curve Control (YCC), the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could look for scrapping the YCC as Japan’s industry mood is changing.

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 142.65
Today Daily Change -0.68
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 143.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140.79
Daily SMA50 141.13
Daily SMA100 137.6
Daily SMA200 136.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 143.55
Previous Daily Low 142.21
Previous Weekly High 141.82
Previous Weekly Low 138.07
Previous Monthly High 144.91
Previous Monthly Low 137.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 143.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 142.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 141.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 144.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.19

 

 

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles Premium

EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles

The rebound in EUR/USD found resistance at 1.0960 and turned to the downside. The pair is consolidating losses as the US Dollar remains firm on upbeat US jobs data and risk aversion. The Dow Jones drop by 1% and the Nasdaq 2.15%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2700

GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2700

GBP/USD posted its third decline in a row and is holding onto recent losses near 1.2700 after hitting on Wednesday at 1.2679, the lowest level since July 6. Attention turns to the Bank of England that is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level Premium

Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level

The US Dollar suffered a short-lived setback early on Wednesday but recovered its poise mid-European morning. The XAU/USD pair peaked at $1,954.81 a troy ounce but currently trades at around $1,935 as a dismal market mood and encouraging United States (US) data backs the Greenback.

Gold News

Litecoin completes third halving event, block rewards slashed to 6.25 LTC

Litecoin completes third halving event, block rewards slashed to 6.25 LTC

Litecoin has successfully completed the third halving event. This milestone will now slash the block rewards from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC. The halving event took place at a block height of 2,520,000.

Read more

DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise

DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.

Read more

