USD/JPY extends correction to near 141.00 despite Fed-BoJ policy divergence to widen further

- USD/JPY stretches its correction to near 141.00 Japan’s Kanda hopes for a tweak in monetary policy this week.
- US core inflation is softening but at a slower pace due to resilient consumer spending.
- The US Dollar Index has surrendered its entire gains ahead of the preliminary S&P Global PMI data for further guidance.
The USD/JPY has dropped to near the 141.00 support in the London session. The asset is expected to remain in action as the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce their interest rate decision on July 26 and July 28 respectively.
The major is facing pressure despite investors hoping that Fed-BoJ policy divergence would widen further this week. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates further as inflation in the United States is far from the desired rate of 2%. Inflation in the United States economy softened sharply in June as lower prices of second-hand automobiles offset the impact of a marginal rise in gasoline prices.
Fed officials are consistently reiterating the need for two more interest rate hikes this year as inflation will take time reaching 2% in the face of a tight labor market. US core inflation is softening but at a slower pace due to resilient consumer spending.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has surrendered its entire gains after printing an intraday high of 101.40 as investors are awaiting the preliminary S&P Global PMI data for further guidance. According to the estimates, Manufacturing PMI increased marginally to 46.4 vs. the former release of 46.3. Services PMI dropped to 54.1 against the prior release of 54.4.
On the Japanese Yen front, mixed views are coming from top officials. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda cited that a dovish interest rate policy should be continued to maintain inflation steadily above 2%. While, Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda suggested the central bank may tweak its approach to monetary stimulus at its next policy meeting, due to "signs of changes" in corporate behavior on wage growth and price rises, Reuters informed.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|141.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.86
|Daily SMA50
|140.63
|Daily SMA100
|137.2
|Daily SMA200
|136.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.96
|Previous Daily Low
|139.75
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
