USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff

  • Global growth concerns hurt the risk appetite at the start of the week.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory after upbeat PMI data.

The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings from the euro area and Germany revived concerns over a global economic slowdown and ramped up the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY. 

USD strength offsets the impact of risk-off flows to JPY

Following the drop to a daily low of 107.32, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around mid-107s. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which was last down 3% on the day, extended its slide during the American session to suggest that risk-off flows continue to dominate the markets, the Greenback preserves its strength to cause the pair to continue to move sideways.

Earlier today, the selling pressure surrounding the major European currencies, especially the EUR and the GBP, helped the US Dollar Index (DXY) push higher and build on last week's gains.

Additionally, the data published by the IHS Markit revealed that the economic activity in the manufacturing and services sectors both expanded at a more robust pace than expected in September with the PMI figures coming in higher than their August readings and allowed the DXY to stick to its daily gains. At the moment, the index is up 0.2% on the day at 98.67.

On Tuesday, Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI and Leading Economic Index data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.47
Today Daily Change -0.09
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 107.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.11
Daily SMA50 107.11
Daily SMA100 107.95
Daily SMA200 109.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.09
Previous Daily Low 107.53
Previous Weekly High 108.48
Previous Weekly Low 107.48
Previous Monthly High 109.32
Previous Monthly Low 104.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.48

 

 

EUR/USD struggles around 1.10 amid fears of a German recession

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI crashed to 41.4 and other figures also disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB President Draghi has said he is ready to act.

GBP/USD falls toward 1.24 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, down. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit. 

USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff

The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings from the euro area and Germany revived concerns over a global economic slowdown and ramped up the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.

Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs

Gold broke to the upside during the American session and extended gains. It reached at $1,526 the strongest level in two weeks.

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future

Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.

