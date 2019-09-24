USD/JPY expected to remain sidelined near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, a top should be in place and USD/JPY should now move into a consolidative phase.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view “USD could weaken further to 107.30”. Our expectation was correct as USD dipped to 107.30 before recovering quickly. Downward pressure has waned and the recovery has scope to extend higher even though any advance is expected to face solid resistance at 107.95 (minor resistance is at 107.75). An unlikely break of the strong 107.30 level could lead to a quick drop to 107.10”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (23 Sep, spot at 107.65) that the “risk of a short-term top has increased”. The subsequent break of 107.50 indicates that last Wednesday (18 Sep) high of 108.47 is the extent of the recovery phase that started more than 2 weeks ago (06 Sep, spot at 107.00). For the next couple of weeks, USD is expected to trade sideways to slightly lower, likely between 107.10 and 108.20”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 on German IFO
EUR/USD fails to benefit from upbeat German IFO Business Climate survey, as it keeps its range just below the 1.10 handle. The sentiment around the Euro remains undermined by German recession fears, as the focus now shifts to the US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD rallied as UK Supreme Court rules prorogation was 'unlawful'
GBP/USD rallied hard and flirted with the 1.2500 figure after the UK Supreme Court ruled prorogation was 'unlawful', declaring PM Johnson as guilty of suspending the parliament unlawfully. Unable to sustain gains, the pair is back trading around 1.2450.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Gold sits near 2-week tops, just above $1520 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of over two-week tops set in the previous session.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project
Today we have learned, thanks to the question of a German parliamentarian, the composition of the basket of currencies that will support Libra – the stable coin promoted by Facebook.