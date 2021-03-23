USD/JPY erases majority of daily losses, steadies around 108.70

- USD/JPY fell to its lowest level in more than 10 days.
- US Dollar Index extends its daily rally above 92.00.
- 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 2% for the second straight day.
The USD/JPY pair dropped to its lowest level in 12 days at 108.40 during the European trading hours but managed to stage a rebound in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily losses at 108.73.
USD strength offsets JPY's safe-haven gains
Earlier in the day, the risk-averse market environment and the sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields weighed on USD/JPY. The rising number of coronavirus cases globally triggered a new wave of flight to safety and provided a boost to the JPY while the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield dropped as much as 3% on a daily basis.
During the American trading hours, the renewed USD strength, however, helped USD/JPY erase its losses. After breaking above 92.00, the US Dollar Index (DXY) preserved its bullish momentum and touched its highest level in two weeks at 92.31. Currently, the DXY is up 0.6% on the day at 92.30.
In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said that his forecast for removing policy accommodation was more aggressive than the median Fed view. Kaplan further noted that he expects the Fed to start raising interest rates in 2022. These hawkish comments allowed the USD to gain traction in the American session.
Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that New Home Sales in February declined by 18.2% in February, compared to analysts' estimate for a fall of 6.5%.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will release its Monetary Policy Meetings. Last week, the BoJ announced that it expanded the Japanese government bond yield target under the yield curve control framework.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|108.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.88
|Daily SMA50
|105.9
|Daily SMA100
|104.94
|Daily SMA200
|105.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.96
|Previous Daily Low
|108.59
|Previous Weekly High
|109.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
