USD/JPY erases early gains even as yield curve steepens to widest since 2016

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/JPY drops 30 pips from session highs as dollar weakness across the board. 
  • Steepening of the yield curve fails to put a bid under the greenback.

The American dollar is struggling to draw bids despite the steepening of the Treasury yield curve. 

The USD/JPY is trading largely unchanged on the day near 104.48, having printed a high of 104.82 early today. The pair has erased gains even though the yield curve, as represented by the spread between the 30- and five-year yields has widened or steepened to the levels last seen in 2016. The steepening of the yield curve is usually dollar positive. 

The dollar has been offered across the board in the last hour or so, possibly on reports stating that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading in key states like Florida. However, President Trump has easily won two Republican strongholds in Indiana and Kentucky, according to Associated Press. 

The dollar could suffer a deeper decline if Biden extends the lead in Florida. The next hour will bring results from some key swing states, including Florida and Pennsylvania and we may get a look at trends in Georgia, which Democrats hope to pick up, according to Bloomberg. 

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 104.5
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 104.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.09
Daily SMA50 105.43
Daily SMA100 106
Daily SMA200 107.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.82
Previous Daily Low 104.43
Previous Weekly High 105.06
Previous Weekly Low 104.03
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 105
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets upbeat

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets upbeat

The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are already on the rise. Live coverage of the critical event. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD battles 1.1700 as risk takes a hit on US election results

EUR/USD battles 1.1700 as risk takes a hit on US election results

EUR/USD is paring gains, as the US dollar edges higher on Florida's results pointing towards a Trump win. Risk assets have taken a breather. President Trump has been trailing in polls against rival Biden.

EUR/USD News

S&P 500 futures shave off gains, Gold sees $25 bounce, WTI drops to $38

S&P 500 futures shave off gains, Gold sees $25 bounce, WTI drops to $38

With risk-aversion gripping the markets, as most US states close election polls and the key state of Florida is almost certain for a Trump win. S&P 500 futures shaved-off gains. Gold jumps back above $1900, staging a quick $20 comeback.

Read more

AUD/USD retreats from three-week top as US election results trickle in

AUD/USD retreats from three-week top as US election results trickle in

AUD/USD retreats from three-weeks, trading below 0.7200, as the US dollar edges higher after the crucial  Florida results swing towards a Trump win. S&P 500 futures pare back gains. 

AUD/USD News

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures