USD/JPY erases daily gains, turns flat near 108 on renewed USD weakness

- 10-year US T-bond looks to add more than 2% on the day.
- US Dollar Index extends losses toward 97.
- FOMC's Powell hints at a change in policy stance.
Supported by the decisive rebound witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the USD/JPY pair rose to a daily high of 108.35 in the early NA session but struggled to push higher as the broad USD weakness offset the positive impact of risk-on flows on the pair. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 108.06.
Following St. Louis Fed President Bullard's dovish comments, which put the greenback under pressure on Monday, FOMC Chairman Powell gave a subtle hint toward a possible dovish shift in the policy outlook. “We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook," Powell said on Trump's administration's trade policy and added: "We will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion." The fact that Powell didn't the word "patient" caused markets to speculate a rate cut.
As the CME Group FedWatch Tool showed an 86% chance of a rate cut in September, the US Dollar Index tested the 97 mark for the first time since April 18. Although the index staged a modest recovery to 97.20 following the initial sell-off, it struggled to gather momentum and, once again, turned south. As of writing, the index was down 0.15% on a daily basis at 97.07.
On the other hand, all three major equity indexes in the U.S. are posting decisive gains today, reaffirming the positive risk sentiment that makes it difficult for the safe-haven JPY to continue to drag the pair lower. Additionally, after rising as much as 3% on a daily basis, the 10-year T-bond yield eased from highs but still looks to close the day with a daily gain of around 2%.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|108.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.64
|Daily SMA50
|110.74
|Daily SMA100
|110.59
|Daily SMA200
|111.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.48
|Previous Daily Low
|107.88
|Previous Weekly High
|109.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD: 100-day MA caps upside despite Powell, focus on US ADP
EUR/USD failed to take out key moving average hurdle on Tuesday despite dovish comments from Federal Reserve’s chief and could fall back to 1.12 if the US jobs data due today betters estimates.
GBP/USD remains on recovery mode, all eyes on UK services PMI
Although expectations of an end to Brexit deadlock, coupled with overall greenback weakness, help the GBP/USD pair off-late, traders remain cautious ahead of the key services PMI data.
USD/JPY holds steady above 108.00 amid positive equities
The USD/JPY pair manages to defend the 108 handle amid risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, fuelled by Fed Chair Powell’s readiness to the cut rates if needed.
US Services PMI Preview: Down but not out
The overall PMI is expected to be unchanged at 55.5 in May. The business activity index is predicted to drop to 58.5 from 59.5 in April. The new orders index was 58.1 in April and 59.0 in March.
Gold: Bulls stay in control and eye February high at 1347.11
The price rallied above of the prior falling wedges resistance recently and while underpinned by the 200-day ma and October high at 1263.16/1243.55, Gold holds onto bullish territory.