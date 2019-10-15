USD/JPY edges lower toward 108 pressured by falling US T-bond yields

- 10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index extends consolidation near the 98.50 handle.
- Bank of Japan's governor says rates will remain very low at least through Spring 2020.
The USD/JPY pair struggled to find direction on Monday and fluctuated in a tight consolidation channel below the 108.50 handle before closing the day virtually unchanged amid the subdued trading action due to the Columbus Day holiday in the United States (US).
Risk aversion returns to the market
With the US bond markets returning to action on Tuesday, the pair edged lower pressured by the sharp drop in the 10-year US T-bond yield, which was last seen losing 2.5%. The lack of clarity regarding the details of the "phase-one" trade agreement between the US and China seem to be forcing investors to readjust their positions following the decisive rally witnessed in the bond yields in the second half of the previous week. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on the day at 108.27.
Earlier in the day, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kuroda said that the bank intends to keep the policy rate at "very low levels" at least through Spring of 2020. "We won't hesitate to take additional easing steps if risks grow that momentum towards achieving price target will be lost," Kuroda added.
Despite the dismal market mood, however, Wall Street's main indexes look to open the day in the positive territory as investors are getting ready for the third-quarter earnings figures. Earlier today, JPMorgan Chase reported a $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) to beat the market estimate of $2.45. Citigroup is also scheduled to announce its earnings later today.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near the 98.50 in the absence of significant macroeconomic drivers and allows the risk perception to continue to dominate the pair's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|108.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.68
|Daily SMA50
|107
|Daily SMA100
|107.58
|Daily SMA200
|109.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.52
|Previous Daily Low
|108.03
|Previous Weekly High
|108.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.65
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up amid better German figures, trade optimism
EUR/SUD is trading above 1.10, within range. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came out at -22.8, above expectations. Optimism about US-Sino talks and Brexit supports the pair as well.
GBP/USD experiences high volatility amid flow of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading choppily in the 1.26 handle as the EU aims to reach an agreement today and every headline rocks the pair. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.