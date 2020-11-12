USD/JPY edges lower toward 105.00 after US data

- USD/JPY trades in the negative territory on Thursday.
- Weekly Jobless Claims in US fell more than expected last week.
- Slumping US Treasury bond yields weigh on USD/JPY.
The USD/JPY edged higher toward mid-105s on Thursday but lost its traction in the early American session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on the day at 105.20.
Falling US T-bond yields drag USD/JPY
The data from the US showed on Thursday that the Initial Jobless Claims declined by 48,000 to 709,000 last week and came in much better than the market expectation of 735,000. Moreover, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in October declined to 1.6% in October and missed analysts' estimate of 1.8%.
Nevertheless, the market reaction to these data remained largely muted and the JPY capitalized on falling US Treasury bond yields. Following the impressive rally witnessed earlier in the week, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 7% on Thursday, helping the safe-haven JPY outperform its rivals.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index pared its daily losses and turned flat near 93.00 in the last hour, limiting USD/JPY's upside for the time being.
Later in the session, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be speaking at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum on Central Banking.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|105.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.78
|Daily SMA50
|105.26
|Daily SMA100
|105.86
|Daily SMA200
|106.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.68
|Previous Daily Low
|105
|Previous Weekly High
|105.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.18
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, finding its feet. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair counter the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains near $1871-72 region
Gold gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD extended some support to the metal. The lack of strong follow-through warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000
Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100.
WTI loses the grip and recedes to $41.00 ahead of EIA
WTI prices tick lower and return to the $41.00 area. IEA said global oil demand forecast to shrink by nearly 9 mbpd. EIA’s report on US crude oil supplies next on tap later in the NA session.