USD/JPY: Easy BoJ monetary policy suggests weaker yen ahead – CIBC

“With 10-year nominal USTJGB spreads heading towards 155bp for the first time since late H1, the door has opened for the currency to test towards 2020 highs of 112.23 into year-end.”

“While we expect the LDP will remain in control after upcoming elections, the scale of the likely fiscal injections or scale of regulatory reform will do little to impact either trend growth or monetary policy.”

“Base effects and higher demand, as the state of emergency restrictions are eased into Q4, will encourage a moderate uptick in prices into the year-end. However, as prices are likely to remain well below the target threshold in the medium run, the BoJ is set to remain a policy laggard relative to what we expect stateside.”

The most recent Bank of Japan decision came and went without fanfare, as monetary policy remains effectively on autopilot. With no end in sight to ultra-easy BoJ monetary policy, economists at CIBC Capital Markets look for yen depreciation ahead.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.