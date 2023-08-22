USD/JPY eases to 146.00 as strong JGB yields flag hawkish BoJ concerns

- USD/JPY clings to mild losses while paring week-start recovery.
- 10-year, 30-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields jump to the highest since 2014.
- US 10-year Treasury bond coupons print 15-year high, market sentiment sours amid growth, China woes.
- Yen bears need validation from US/Japan data, central bankers to keep the reins.
USD/JPY consolidates the week-start gains by printing mild losses around 146.00 heading into Tuesday’s European session. That said, the Yen pair justifies the market’s fears of the hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy, as well as the downbeat sentiment.
An improvement in the late Japan growth and inflation numbers propel the 10-year and 30-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields to the highest level since 2014, close to 0.66% and 1.66% respectively. With this, the top-tier bond coupons increase the market’s bets on the BoJ’s exit from the ultra-easy monetary policy, especially after the central bank’s latest tweak to the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy.
On the other hand, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields refreshed the highest level since November 2007 earlier in the day to 4.36% before easing to 4.34% at the latest.
It’s worth noting that the mostly upbeat US data and looming fears about the US banking industry, especially after the recent credit rating downgrade from Moody’s and the S&P Global, underpin the market’s cautious mood and the bond coupons.
Furthermore, China’s efforts to defend the post-COVID economic recovery, via a slew of stimulus measures, fail to impress market optimists and exert downside pressure on the risk profile, which in turn allows the Yen (JPY) to cheer the traditional haven status.
Elsewhere, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York unveiled its SCE Labor Market Survey results late Monday that suggested record wage expectations and could have contributed to the latest risk-off mood, as well as firmer bond yields. “The Lowest wage respondents would be willing to accept for a new job jumped to a record high of $78,645 in July, up from $72.873 a year ago,” said the findings.
Amid these plays, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.80% but the S&P500 Futures print mild losses to reverse the previous recovery from the a nine-week low.
Moving on, US housing numbers, Japan inflation and the mid-tier policymakers’ speeches will be crucial for the USD/JPY traders. Above all, Friday’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Symposium appears the key for clear directions.
Technical analysis
USD/JPY stays on the bull’s radar unless providing a daily close beneath June’s peak of around 145.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|146.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.47
|Daily SMA50
|142.45
|Daily SMA100
|139.32
|Daily SMA200
|136.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.4
|Previous Daily Low
|145.15
|Previous Weekly High
|146.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.65
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
