USD/JPY eases from two-week highs ahead of US data, trades around 108.30

- 10-year United States Treasury bond yield gains more than 3% on Tuesday.
- Japan hiked the sales tax despite concerns over a negative impact on the economy.
- Coming up: Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from the United States.
The broad-based USD strength and the upbeat market sentiment on Tuesday allowed the USD/JPY pair to extend its rally into a fifth straight trading day. After touching a fresh two-week high of 108.46, however, the pair lost its traction and was last seen trading at 108.28, still adding 0.2% on a daily basis.
Upbeat mood weighs on the JPY
Hopes of the United States (US) and China making forward progress in trade negotiations later this month caused the risk-on flows to continue to dominate the market action and weighed on the safe-haven JPY.
Major equity indexes in Asia closed the day in the positive territory and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction to reflect the upbeat mood. As of writing, the 10-year T-bond yield was up 3.75% on the day at 1.734%. Moreover, the S&P 500 Futures is rising 0.25% to suggest that Wall Street is likely to start the day in the positive territory and build on Monday's gains.
On the other hand, the Greenback took advantage of the rising T-bond yield and the selling pressure surrounding the EUR to preserve its strength. Ahead of the IHS Markit's and the Institue of Supply Management's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reports, the US Dollar Index is up 0.1% on the day at 99.50.
Additionally, Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Clarida and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members Bullard and Bowman will be delivering speeches later in the session.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|108.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.57
|Daily SMA50
|107.09
|Daily SMA100
|107.81
|Daily SMA200
|109.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.18
|Previous Daily Low
|107.74
|Previous Weekly High
|108.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.96
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.09 amid weak inflation data
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.09 after hitting a new two-year low, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures disappointed with 0.9%. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD falls to three-week low amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2250, to the lowest since early September. Uncertainty about UK PM Johnson's plans regarding Brexit is weighing UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold Set-up remains in favour of bearish traders
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Tuesday, albeit has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to near two-month lows.
Bitcoin: Rebound at the line that keeps the bulls in play
The first day of October brings us substantial rises in the Crypto market. The market reached multiple considerable resistance lines in just one day. The focus is on the short term, as the next few hours may be decisive for the end of the year.