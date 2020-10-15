USD/JPY eases from tops, up little around 105.15-20 region

- USD/JPY gained traction on Thursday and recovered further from the 105.00 mark.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor lending some support.
- The risk-off mood, sliding US bond yields kept a lid on any strong gains for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair held on to its modest gains through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well within the previous day's trading range.
Having managed to defend the key 105.00 psychological mark, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday and was being supported by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. A setback in the development of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease, along with concerns about a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases provided a modest lift to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
However, a fresh leg down in the equity markets underpinned the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status and kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD/JPY pair. Traders further took cues from a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which capped any meaningful upside for the buck. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been trending lower along a downward sloping channel over the past three days or so. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness. A convincing breakthrough the 105.00 mark will add credence to the bearish outlook and set the stage for a slide back towards September monthly swing lows, around the 104.00 round-figure mark.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Empire State Manufacturing Index. The data might influence the USD price dynamics, which, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might produce some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|105.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.39
|Daily SMA50
|105.78
|Daily SMA100
|106.44
|Daily SMA200
|107.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.52
|Previous Daily Low
|105.04
|Previous Weekly High
|106.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750, off the highs seen in previous days. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.30 ahead of the key EU summit
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.30 as EU leaders discuss Brexit talks. While the UK is not abandoning the negotiating table, reports that the EU is toughening its stance are weighing on the pound.
Gold turns flat, holds steady around $1900 mark
The precious metal came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's recovery move from one-week lows. A fresh leg down in the equity markets helped limit any deeper losses.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality
The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.
WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s
WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.