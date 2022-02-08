USD/JPY eases from over one-week high, holds comfortably above 115.00 mark

- A combination of supporting factors pushed USD/JPY to over a one-week high on Tuesday.
- A fresh leg up in the US bond yields boosted the USD and provided a goodish lift to the pair.
- Widening of the US-Japan yield spread, a positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven JPY.
The USD/JPY pair trimmed a part of its intraday gains and was last seen trading around the 115.30 region, still up over 0.15% for the day.
Following the overnight downtick, the USD/JPY pair caught fresh bids and shot to over a one-week high during the early part of the trading on Tuesday. This marked the third day of a positive move in the previous four and was sponsored by a combination of factors – a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand and a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace and have been pricing in the possibility of a 50 bps rate hike in March. The market bets were reaffirmed by Friday's mostly upbeat US monthly employment details, which pointed to the underlying strength in the labour market that should support the economic growth.
This was reinforced by the fact that the yield on the 2-year and 5-year US government bonds – which are sensitive to rate hike expectations – shot to the highest level since February 2020 and July 2019, respectively. Adding to this, the benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped closer to the 2.0% threshold, widening the US-Japanese government bond yield spread.
The Bank of Japan is expected to step in to defend its 0% target for the 10-year JGB, which remains within the implicit 50 bps band set as part of an ultra-easy monetary policy. This, along with a positive tone around the equity markets, undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and should continue to act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. That said, traders seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Thursday's release of the US inflation figures. This, in turn, seemed to be the only factor that capped the upside for the major.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|115.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.6
|Daily SMA50
|114.4
|Daily SMA100
|113.78
|Daily SMA200
|111.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.38
|Previous Daily Low
|114.91
|Previous Weekly High
|115.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.16
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
