USD/JPY eases from daily high, trades with modest gains just above 115.00 mark

- USD/JPY staged a goodish rebound from a two-week low touched earlier this Friday.
- A recovery in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended support.
- Subdued USD demand held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains.
The USD/JPY pair retreated a few pips from the daily high and was last seen trading just above the 115.00 psychological mark during the early European session.
Receding safe-haven demand undermined the Japanese yen and assisted the USD/JPY pair to stage a goodish rebound from the 114.80-114.75 region, or a two-week low touched earlier this Friday. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week and raised hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. This, in turn, led to a recovery in the global risk sentiment and drove investors away from traditional safe-haven assets.
That said, fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. In fact, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden accused Russia of fabricating a pretext to invade Ukraine. It is worth recalling that Russian media reported on Thursday that rebels in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of shelling their territory. This should keep a lid on the optimistic move in the markets and the USD/JPY pair amid subdued US dollar demand.
The latest geopolitical developments raised uncertainty about the Fed's tightening plans to combat stubbornly high inflation. This comes on the back of less hawkish FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday, which, in turn, weighed on the greenback. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair. Market participants now look forward to the US Existing Home Sales data, due later during the early North American session.
The data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|114.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.01
|Daily SMA50
|114.76
|Daily SMA100
|114.16
|Daily SMA200
|112.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.54
|Previous Daily Low
|114.85
|Previous Weekly High
|116.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.91
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
