- USD/JPY climbs to a fresh 24-year high on Thursday amid the Fed-BoJ policy divergence.
- The widening of the US-JPY yields differential weighs on the JPY and remains supportive.
- Speculations about an intervention by authorities hold back bulls from placing fresh bets.
The USD/JPY pair trims a part of its intraday gains to a fresh 24-year high touched this Thursday and retreats to the 139.35-139.40 area during the early European session. The pair, however, manages to hold in the positive territory, up over 0.30% for the day and seems poised to prolong its recent bullish trajectory.
Firming expectations that the Fed will stick to a more aggressive policy tightening path continue to push the US Treasury bond yields higher. This results in a further widening of the US-Japan rate differential, which is seen weighing on the Japanese yen amid the Bank of Japan’s reluctance to tighten monetary policy.
The markets have been pricing in the possibility of a supersized 75 bps Fed rate hike move at the September policy meeting. The bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials. This, in turn, pushes the yield on the rate-sensitive 2-year US government bond to a 15-year high on Thursday
This marks a big divergence in comparison to a more dovish stance adopted by the Japanese central bank. In fact, the BoJ has repeatedly said that it will stick to its easing policy stance until wages and prices rise in a stable and sustainable manner. This, in turn, supports prospects for further gains for the USD/JPY pair.
That said, speculations that authorities could interfere and take more concrete action, to stall the recent decline in the JPY, capped the upside. Investors also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bulls.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.37
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|138.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.75
|Daily SMA50
|135.94
|Daily SMA100
|133.05
|Daily SMA200
|124.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.01
|Previous Daily Low
|138.27
|Previous Weekly High
|137.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.81
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
