USD/JPY eases from 2-week tops, still above mid-109.00s ahead of US data

- USD/JPY regains positive traction on the back of fading safe-haven demand.
- Positive developments in the coronavirus saga boosted risk sentiment.
- Surging US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive.
The USD/JPY pair climbed to near two-week tops, around the 109.70 region in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Following an early dip to the 109.30 area, the pair caught some aggressive bets and turned positive for the third consecutive session amid fading safe-haven demand in reaction to reports of more positive developments in the coronavirus saga.
JPY weighed down by risk-on rally
According to Sky News, British scientists have made a 'significant breakthrough' in the development of a vaccine. Separately news on Chinese television said that the research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug to treat people with the new coronavirus.
The headlines triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-on rally and the same evident from strong gains across equity markets. This eventually undermined the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand and provided a goodish lift to the major.
Meanwhile, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields reinforced improving risk sentiment and assisted the US dollar to extend its bullish momentum, which further collaborated to the pair's strong intraday positive move of over 40 pips.
The intraday positive momentum, however, started losing the steam and the pair quickly retreated around 10-15 pips after WHO spokesman said that thereare no known effective therapeutics against this coronavirus.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|109.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.46
|Daily SMA50
|109.21
|Daily SMA100
|108.77
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.54
|Previous Daily Low
|108.55
|Previous Weekly High
|109.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.31
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
