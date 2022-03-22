USD/JPY eases back from multi-year peaks above 121.00 as global yield rally batters yen

- Higher international yields (versus Japan) and more dovish BoJ commentary are hitting the yen hard on Tuesday.
- USD/JPY hit multi-year peaks above 121.00 before backing off somewhat, with on the month gains near 5.0%.
The yen continues to suffer at the hands of a bearish combination of dovish BoJ rhetoric and higher/rising yields elsewhere and is the worst-performing G10 currency on Tuesday by a substantial margin. After BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Tuesday that it remains premature to exit from its ultra-accommodative monetary stance and US 10-year yields surged to fresh multi-year highs above 2.35% (now up nearly 20 bps on the week and 50 bps on the month), USD/JPY was propelled to its highest level since February 2016 above 121.00.
The pair has since eased back to just above the 120.50 mark, but continues to trade with on-the-day gains of about 0.9%, taking its on-the-month gains to nearly 5.0%. The main driver of the move higher in yields that has propelled USD/JPY to multi-year peaks has been the Fed’s hawkish shift in its policy guidance. In wake of the central bank’s policy announcement last Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Monday, markets are upping their bets that 1) the Fed moves more quickly to lift rates (i.e. in larger intervals than 25 bps per meeting) and 2 that the Fed takes interest rates higher than so-called “neutral” (the 2.0-2.5% area).
The extent of the move higher in USD/JPY has some traders worried that conditions might be becoming overbought – indeed, the pair’s 14-session Relative Strength Index (RIS) has reached 82.5 as of Tuesday, well above the 70 level that denotes overbought. That’s its highest since 2016. Whilst some consolidation/a technical correction might certainly be in order if US yields continue recent upside momentum, dips will remain very attractive. In the immediate future, traders should keep an eye out for a couple of Fed speakers orating later this session ahead of another speech from Powell on Wednesday.
USD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.66
|Today Daily Change
|1.19
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|119.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|116.46
|Daily SMA50
|115.5
|Daily SMA100
|114.85
|Daily SMA200
|112.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.5
|Previous Daily Low
|119.1
|Previous Weekly High
|119.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.29
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
