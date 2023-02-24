USD/JPY: Dwindling bets for a move to 135.50 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a positive USD view for more than a week now. As USD struggles to reach our objective of 135.50, we highlighted yesterday (23 Feb, spot at 134.95) that the risk for USD is still on the upside and only a break of 134.00 would indicate that USD strength has come to an end. USD subsequently popped to 135.36 before pulling back sharply. Upward momentum is waning rapidly and the likelihood of USD breaking 135.50 has diminished. In other words, the USD strength appears to be coming to an end, but confirmation will come with a break of 134.00.”

24-hour view: “We expected USD to edge higher yesterday but we were of the view that ‘any advance is unlikely to break 135.50’. While our view for a higher USD was not wrong, instead of edging higher, it popped to a high of 135.36 in NY trade before pulling back sharply. The pullback is gathering momentum, and the bias is to the downside today. However, it remains to be seen if USD can break the strong support at 134.00. Resistance is at 134.80, followed by 135.20.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.