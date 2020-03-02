USD/JPY drops toward daily low near 107.50 as DXY consolidates losses

- Yen remains demanded amid lower global yields and lack of strength in equity markets.
- USD/JPY holds negative technical outlook, fails above 108.00.
The USD/JPY pair erased gains and dropped back toward the 107.50 area as US yields remain near record lows and after the recovery in equity prices lost steam.
US data offers no help
Manufacturing data from the US was mostly ignored by market participants, who are paying more attention to recent market developments. The Markit Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.7 in February against the 50.8 reading expected while the ISM Manufacturing dropped to 50.1 below the 50.4 of market consensus.
Prices continue to discount rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the short-term. The question appears to be about when and how much. The 10-year yield hit a new record low at 1.04% and holds near the lows, weakening further USD/JPY. In Wall Street, after suffering the worst week in years, the Dow Jones is up 0.95% and the Nasdaq 0.52%, but modestly off highs.
High levels of volatility should likely continue in the short-term in the currency market where the US dollar today is posting mix results. The DXY is falling for the third day in a row, at fresh one month lows. The dollar gains versus emerging market currencies that continue under pressure amid risk aversion.
USD/JPY Technical outlook
Earlier today USD/JPY rose to 108.50, but it then pulled back under 108.00 showing that the negative bias is still present. A consolation on top of 108.00 could remove some of the short-term bearish pressure. Above the next resistance might be seen at 108.45 and 109.00.
On the flip side, today’s low at 107.34 (lowest in near five months) is the immediate support followed by 107.00 and 106.70.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|107.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.03
|Daily SMA50
|109.58
|Daily SMA100
|109.22
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.89
|Previous Daily Low
|107.51
|Previous Weekly High
|111.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.51
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
