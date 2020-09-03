USD/JPY drops toward 106.00 amid stock market selloff

- USD/JPY staged a sharp U-turn during the American session.
- Nasdaq Composite is down nearly 5% on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains around 92.80.
The USD/JPY pair rose to a fresh weekly high of 106.56 on Thursday but came under strong bearish pressure during the American session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.12% on the day at 106.05.
Risk aversion dominates financial markets
The negative shift in market sentiment, as reflected by the heavy selloff witnessed in major equity indexes in the US, is helping the JPY find demand as a safe haven in the second half of the day.
At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are down 3.5% and 5.05%, respectively. The lack of progress with respect to the next coronavirus aid bill in the US and an over-due correction seem to be causing US stock markets to fall sharply. Moreover, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing nearly 5%, confirming the intense flight-to-safety.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is staying in the positive territory near 92.80 as the greenback continues to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals and helps USD/JPY limit its losses for the time being.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a strong pace in August. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined by 130,000 to 881,000 in the week ending August 29th. Nevertheless, these upbeat data failed to provide a boost to sentiment.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|106.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.09
|Daily SMA50
|106.47
|Daily SMA100
|106.95
|Daily SMA200
|107.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.3
|Previous Daily Low
|105.85
|Previous Weekly High
|106.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.2
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes on lower ground after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, settling lower after the encouraging drop in US jobless claims and the upbeat ISM Services PMI. Tension is mounting ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data beat estimates and is supporting the dollar.
XAU/USD drops to one-week lows, a test of $1900 on the cards
Gold prices are falling sharply on Thursday despite the risk aversion environment. XAU/USD dropped further and bottomed at $1,921/oz, reaching the lowest level in a week.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.