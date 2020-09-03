USD/JPY drops toward 106.00 amid stock market selloff

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY staged a sharp U-turn during the American session.
  • Nasdaq Composite is down nearly 5% on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains around 92.80.

The USD/JPY pair rose to a fresh weekly high of 106.56 on Thursday but came under strong bearish pressure during the American session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.12% on the day at 106.05.

Risk aversion dominates financial markets

The negative shift in market sentiment, as reflected by the heavy selloff witnessed in major equity indexes in the US, is helping the JPY find demand as a safe haven in the second half of the day.

At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are down 3.5% and 5.05%, respectively. The lack of progress with respect to the next coronavirus aid bill in the US and an over-due correction seem to be causing US stock markets to fall sharply. Moreover, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing nearly 5%, confirming the intense flight-to-safety.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is staying in the positive territory near 92.80 as the greenback continues to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals and helps USD/JPY limit its losses for the time being.

Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a strong pace in August. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined by 130,000 to 881,000 in the week ending August 29th. Nevertheless, these upbeat data failed to provide a boost to sentiment.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.08
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 106.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.09
Daily SMA50 106.47
Daily SMA100 106.95
Daily SMA200 107.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.3
Previous Daily Low 105.85
Previous Weekly High 106.95
Previous Weekly Low 105.2
Previous Monthly High 107.05
Previous Monthly Low 105.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

