USD/JPY drops to weekly lows, around 105.65-60 region on Powell’s dovish comments

- USD/JPY witnessed some selling in reaction to Powell’s dovish comments.
- The Fed will target a 2% average inflation in the new monetary policy strategy.
- The USD weakened across the board, dragging the pair to fresh weekly lows.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the 105.65 area following the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
After a rather muted reaction to Thursday's mixed US macro data, the pair witnessed some selling during the early North American session in reaction to Powell's dovish sounding comments. In his prepared remarks, Powell said that the Fed will target average inflation in the new monetary policy strategy.
Committee now seeks to achieve inflation that averages 2% over time. Powell further added that the Fed will seek to ensure that employment does not fall short of its maximum level. The committee judged that the downward risks to employment and inflation have increased, which, in turn, exerted some pressure on the US dollar.
It will now be interesting to see if the USD/JPY pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or extends the downfall further towards challenging the key 105.00 psychological mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|105.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.99
|Daily SMA50
|106.56
|Daily SMA100
|107.04
|Daily SMA200
|108.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.56
|Previous Daily Low
|105.96
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.1
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
