- USD/JPY broke below the weekly trading range on Wednesday.
- USD continues to lose strength against its major rivals.
- Risk flows could limit USD/JPY's downside in the second half of the day.
The USD/JPY pair spent the last few days fluctuating in a horizontal range between 104.00 and 103.50. With the broad-based USD weakness remaining intact on Wednesday, the pair broke below that range and touched its lowest level in two weeks at 103.04. As of writing, USD/JPY was losing 0.47% on a daily basis at 103.07.
The greenback continues to have a difficult time finding demand heading into the new year. Ahead of the Goods Trade Balance, Pending Home Sales and Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index data from the US, the US Dollar Index is down 0.35% at 89.67.
In the meantime, risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets on Wednesday. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.33% on the day and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is gaining nearly 1%. If the market mood remains upbeat in the second half of the day, the JPY could struggle to gather further strength against the USD.
USD/JPY near-term outlook
“USD/JPY is technically bearish, according to the 4-hour chart, as it accelerated its slump below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA turning south below the longer ones," says Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet. "The decline will likely continue, mainly if the pair breaks below this month´s low at 102.86.”
Additional levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|103.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.8
|Daily SMA50
|104.21
|Daily SMA100
|104.97
|Daily SMA200
|106.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.84
|Previous Daily Low
|103.46
|Previous Weekly High
|103.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.25
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3600 on Brexit, covid news
GBP/USD keeps advancing as the UK Parliament is set to decide on the post-Brexit deal. The UK approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as the coronavirus runs out of control in the kingdom.
EUR/USD retreats after reaching fresh 2020 high
The EUR/USD pair hit 1.2294 as the broad dollar’s sell-off continues. US Congress further delayed a decision on stimulus, although $600 checks will start going out this week.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1880 level
Gold failed to preserve modest intraday gains and edged lower during the early European session. The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal.
Bitcoin primed for a major price movement as second U.S. stimulus checks go out
The US government will distribute the second package of stimulus checks worth $600. Bitcoin hit another all-time high as people are expected to invest the stimulus money in cryptocurrencies.
US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism
DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.