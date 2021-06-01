USD/JPY drops to test daily lows despite positive data and higher yields

- US dollar weakens after economic data, even as yields rise.
- Wall Street turns mixed as Nasdaq falls into negative territory.
The USD/JPY is falling for the third day in a row, but so far, it has been able to hold above 109.30. The pair dropped to 109.33 during the American session, and then it rebounded to 109.45.
The dollar is falling against the yen even as US yields trade higher and amid higher-than-expected US economic data. The ISM manufacturing index rose to 61.2 in May from 60.7. On Friday, it will be the turn of the employment report. Equity prices are mixed in the US. The Dow Jones gains 0.40% while the Nasdaq drops by 0.13%.
The DXY is falling modestly at 89.72, after being unable to hold above 89.80. Metals failed to hold to gains and pulled back sharply from weekly highs.
USD/JPY Short-term outlook
The greenback remains near the daily lows, under pressure, and close to the key area of 109.30. A break lower could open the doors to further losses. The next support stands at 109.15, followed by 109.02 (May 27 low). A recovery above 109.60 would alleviate the bearish pressure, while a break above 109.70/75 should point to a stronger greenback.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|109.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.16
|Daily SMA50
|109.16
|Daily SMA100
|107.53
|Daily SMA200
|106.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.94
|Previous Daily Low
|109.35
|Previous Weekly High
|110.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.56
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.2250, shrugging off upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 61.2 points.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD retreats from five-month highs towards $1910
Gold price is retreating from five-month highs of $1917, looking to test the $1910 round number. The latest leg down comes amid a pause in the US dollar decline across the board, as the rally in the Treasury yields recover ground.
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price might drop lower if it cannot sustain the recent sweep above a critical resistance level at $36,735. Ethereum price is also facing a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,843 and hints at a decline.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.