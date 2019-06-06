USD/JPY drops to session low, challenges 108.00 handle on softer US data

• The incoming trade-related headlines benefitted the safe-haven JPY.
• The USD continues to be weighed down by increasing Fed rate cut bets.
• A sustained break below the 108.00 mark needed to confirm further slide.
The USD/JPY pair held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the 108.00 handle.
A combination of negative factors failed to assist the pair to build on the overnight goodish bounce from nearly five-month lows, rather prompted some fresh selling on Thursday. The initial leg of intraday slide came after the US President Donald Trump's comments that there was not enough progress made in a discussion between the US and Mexican officials.
This was followed by a flurry of trade-related headlines, wherein Trump said that tariffs on China could be raised by another $300 billion if necessary. Responding to the latest threat, China’s Commerce Ministry Spokesman said that China will take retaliatory measures if the US further escalates the trade war and continued benefitting the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the US Dollar failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery - led by upbeat US ISM non-manufacturing PMI and remained on the defensive amid increasing Fed rate cut bets. The USD weakness could further be attributed to the post-ECB spike in the shared currency and the latest disappointment from the second-tier US economic releases.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to defend the mentioned handle or continues with its recent bearish trajectory as market participants start repositioning for Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|108.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.45
|Daily SMA50
|110.65
|Daily SMA100
|110.58
|Daily SMA200
|111.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.49
|Previous Daily Low
|107.81
|Previous Weekly High
|109.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
