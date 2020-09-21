USD/JPY drops to over six-month lows, fast approaching 104.00 mark

- USD/JPY witnessed some follow-through selling for the sixth consecutive session on Monday.
- The USD was being pressured by fading hopes of another round of the fiscal stimulus measures.
- Resurgent COVID-19 cases benefitted the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the offered tone.
The USD/JPY pair remained depressed for the sixth consecutive session on Monday and dropped to its lowest level since March 13th, around the 104.15 region.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's modest bounce of around 30 pips, instead met with some fresh supply on the first day of the new trading week. The downtick was sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling bias and reviving safe-haven demand.
Worries that the lack of additional fiscal stimulus measures could hinder the current US economic recovery largely negated last week's not so dovish FOMC monetary policy statement. This, in turn, kept the USD bulls on the defensive and exerted pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
On the other hand, concerns about the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases weighed on investors sentiment. This was evident from a weaker tone around the equity markets, which benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and contributed to the USD/JPY pair's downfall.
Meanwhile, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields failed to impress bullish traders, albeit might turn out to be the only factor lending some support to the USD/JPY pair. Investors might also be reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this Monday.
Moreover, slightly oversold conditions on short-term charts further warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move. Hence, any subsequent fall is more likely to find decent support and remain limited near the 104.00 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|104.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.85
|Daily SMA50
|106.07
|Daily SMA100
|106.75
|Daily SMA200
|107.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.87
|Previous Daily Low
|104.27
|Previous Weekly High
|106.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.27
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.1850 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD trades in the red below 1.1850 amid a broad US dollar comeback, as the risk-off mood intensifies. Coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone, suggesting new lockdown restrictions likely in key economies. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
GBP/USD under 1.2880 amid likely virus curbs
GBP/USD stays below 1.2880 amid increasing COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
USD/JPY drops to over six-month lows, fast approaching 104.00 mark
USD/JPY witnessed some follow-through selling for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. The USD was being pressured by fading hopes of another round of the fiscal stimulus measures. Resurgent COVID-19 cases benefitted the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the offered tone.
Gold jumps back on the bids above $1950 amid risk-aversion
Gold is back on the bids above $1950 amid growing coronavirus fears induced risk aversion. Gold's multi-week consolidation in a narrowing price range could end with a bullish breakout, as a widely-tracked daily chart indicator is about to turn bullish.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.