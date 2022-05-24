- Demand for bonds is on the rise amid a deterioration in the global economic outlook.
- US stocks drop on Tuesday boosting further the yen.
- USD/JPY breaks range and extends retreat from multi-year highs.
The USD/JPY ended with days of consolidation with a sharp decline on Tuesday. The pair broke under 127.00 and tumbled to 126.34, the lowest level in a month. It remains near the lows, under pressure amid risk aversion.
The decline of USD/JPY gained momentum on the back of a weaker US dollar, lower yields and as stocks in Wall Street turned red. The Dow Jones is falling 0.83% and the Nasdaq drops by 2.78%. The US 10-year yield stands at 2.73%, a four-week low while the 30-year is back under 3%.
Economic data from the US came in below expectations (PMIs and New Home Sales) and weighed on the greenback. The DXY is falling 0.37%, trading at 101.70, the lowest in almost a month.
Analysts at MUFG Bank, see the USD/JPY pair with a bearish bias, moving in the range 122.00/129.50 during the next weeks. “The main risk to our bearish outlook for USD/JPY would be if global growth concerns eased in the month ahead. A pick-up in China growth could be one potential trigger. The upward impact on global yields, commodity prices and a potential stabilization for global equity markets should encourage a higher USD/JPY even if the USD weakens more broadly. Yen weakness would be more evident though against high beta commodity currencies.”
If the USD/JPY extends the decline, below the 126.30 support line, 126.00 is the next target followed by 125.75 (April 11, 12 high). A recovery now would face an immediate resistance at the 127.00/05 area. Above the next one might be seen at 127.60 and then comes a downtrend line at 128.30.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.57
|Today Daily Change
|-1.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.05
|Today daily open
|127.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.26
|Daily SMA50
|125.89
|Daily SMA100
|120.54
|Daily SMA200
|116.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.07
|Previous Daily Low
|127.16
|Previous Weekly High
|129.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.02
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.18
