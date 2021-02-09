USD/JPY drops to near two-week lows, around mid-104.00s

- A combination of factors prompted some aggressive selling around USD/JPY on Tuesday.
- Retreating US bond yields weighed heavy pressure on the USD and exerted some pressure.
- A softer risk tone underpinned the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the intraday decline.
The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh two-week lows, around the 104.55 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some heavy selling on Tuesday and extended last week's retracement slide from near three-month tops, around the 105.75 region, or levels just above the very important 200-day SMA. The USD/JPY pair has now erased its gains recorded in the previous week and was pressured by a combination of factors.
Investors turned cautious amid doubts about a relatively faster US economic recovery following the release of rather unimpressive US jobs report on Friday. This, along with a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, led to a broad-based US dollar weakness and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Bearish traders further took cues from a mildly softer tone in the equity markets, which tends to underpin demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. Adding to this, possibilities of some trading stops being triggered below the key 105.00 psychological mark aggravated the bearish pressure and contributed to the USD/JPY pair's ongoing decline.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Investors will also keep a close eye on the broader market risk sentiment in order to grab some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|105.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.26
|Daily SMA50
|103.92
|Daily SMA100
|104.42
|Daily SMA200
|105.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.67
|Previous Daily Low
|105.15
|Previous Weekly High
|105.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.61
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
