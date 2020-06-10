USD/JPY drops to near 2-week lows, below mid-107.00s

- USD/JPY remained under some heavy selling pressure for the third straight session on Wednesday.
- The prevalent USD selling bias remained unabated and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- The ongoing downfall seemed rather unaffected by a positive tone around the global equity markets.
- Investors now look forward to the US CPI figures for some impetus ahead of the key FOMC decision.
The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the Asian session on Wednesday and dropped to near two-week lows, below mid-107.00s in the last hour.
The pair prolonged its sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of the key 110.00 psychological mark – the highest level since March 26 – and remained under some heavy selling for the third consecutive session. The downfall was sponsored by sustained US dollar selling bias and seemed rather unaffected by a positive tone around the equity markets.
The greenback added to its recent losses and was further pressured by the possibility of a very dovish outlook from the Fed. Market expectations were evident from the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, which continued undermining demand for the USD and contributed to the USD/JPY pair's slide to the lowest level since May 29.
Hence, the key focus will be on the FOMC monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later this Wednesday. The Fed is widely anticipated to leave interest rates unchanged at the end of a two-day meeting. Hence, investors will closely scrutinize the accompanying policy statement and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments for clues about the future policy outlook.
Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment remained well supported by expectations that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over and growing hopes for a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy. The upbeat market mood tends to dent the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status, albeit did little to impress bulls or provide any respite to the USD/JPY pair.
Heading into the key event risk, Wednesday’s release of the latest US consumer inflation figures might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|107.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.89
|Daily SMA50
|107.67
|Daily SMA100
|108.27
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.54
|Previous Daily Low
|107.62
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto high ground ahead of US inflation, Fed decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, holding onto gains as the dollar retreats ahead of US inflation and the Fed's decision. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.
Forex Today: Dollar declines ahead of all-important Fed decision, inflation, COVID-19, politics eyed
The Federal Reserve is projected to leave the interest rate unchanged and reiterate its commitment to support the economy, albeit not with negative rates. The Fed will publish new economic projections and its forecasts for returning to pre-pandemic output and single-digit employment are eyed.
Gold: Stays modestly bid above $1,700 amid sluggish markets
Gold prices recede from intraday high of $1,718.71 as traders look for a firm direction during the pre-Fed quiet session. Downbeat China data fail to entertain markets neither does the UK and the US tension with Beijing.
WTI: Modestly offered around mid-$38.00 area ahead of EIA data
WTI trims Asian session losses while recovering from an intraday low of $38.19. Downbeat figures of China inflation confront geopolitical tension in Libya. FOMC, EIA data will be the key, qualitative headlines also become important to watch.