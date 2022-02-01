USD/JPY drops to multi-day low, eyes mid-114.00s ahead of US ISM PMI

- USD/JPY witnessed heavy selling on Tuesday and drifted lower for the third successive day.
- Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and exerted some pressure.
- Investors now look forward to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for a fresh trading impetus.
The USD/JPY pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to a three-day low, around the 114.60 region in the last hour.
A key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair, on Tuesday, and leading to its third down day in a row, was the ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields, which dragged the US dollar further away from the highest level it has reached since July 2020, touched in the aftermath of last week's more hawkish FOMC.
Bearish traders further took cues from a weaker tone around the US equity futures, which tends to benefit the safe-haven Japanese yen. Downside momentum took out some short-term trading stops near the key 115.00 psychological mark, suggesting the fall could also be attributed to some technical selling below the said handle.
The USD/JPY pair has now retreated over 100 pips from the 115.70 area, or a near three-week high set on Friday, and erased around 50% of last week's strong recovery move from a one-month low. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Losses may be limited by growing market acceptance that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace. The money markets have fully priced in an eventual Fed liftoff in March and expect five quarter-point rate hikes by the end of 2022.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|115.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.83
|Daily SMA50
|114.36
|Daily SMA100
|113.52
|Daily SMA200
|111.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.59
|Previous Daily Low
|114.92
|Previous Weekly High
|115.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.47
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
