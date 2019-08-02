USD/JPY drops to lowest level since January flash crash near 106.50

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases 2% on Friday.
  • Today's employment data from US fails to help market sentiment turn positive.
  • CME FedWatch tool shows a 98% probability of a 25 bps rate cut in September.

After losing more than 100 pips on Thursday, the USD/JPY pair continued to push lower today as today's data from the United States failed to help the Greenback stage a recovery. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since the flash market crash witnessed back in early January at 106.58, erasing 0.7% on a daily basis. With today's fall, the pair's weekly loss surpassed 200 pips. 

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics today reported that Nonfarm Payrolls in the US increased 164,000 in July to match the market expectation. Other details of the publication revealed that annual wage inflation ticked up to 3.2% in the same period. The US Dollar Index, which touched its highest level in more than two years at 98.93 on Thursday, struggled to gain traction and was last down 0.22% on the day at 98.18. The fact that the CME Group's FedWatch Tool now shows a 98% chance of one more 25 basis points rate cut in September also seems to be weighing on the currency.

Risk perception drives the pair's action

Meanwhile, in a response to Trump administration's decision to impose 10% additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, “If America does pass these tariffs then China will have to take the necessary countermeasures to protect the country’s core and fundamental interests,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reports, reviving concerns over potential negative impact of a prolonged trade war on the global economy and forcing investors to continue to seek refuge.

As a result, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield lost 2% today after closing the previous day with a loss of more than 5% and weighed on the positively-correlated USD/JPY pair.

Reflecting the dismal market mood, Wall Street's main indexes started the day deep in the negative territory. As of writing, the Nasdaq Comspotei was down 1.7% on the day while the S&P 500 was erasing 1.1%.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.55
Today Daily Change -0.79
Today Daily Change % -0.74
Today daily open 107.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.26
Daily SMA50 108.28
Daily SMA100 109.63
Daily SMA200 110.47
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.32
Previous Daily Low 107.25
Previous Weekly High 108.83
Previous Weekly Low 107.7
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs

The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China.  Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows

The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.

USD/JPY News

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control

The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.

Gold News

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries

Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  