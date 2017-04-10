USD/JPY drops to lower end of weekly trading range, around mid-112.00s

USD/JPY drops to lower end of weekly trading range, around mid-112.00sBy Haresh Menghani
The USD/JPY pair came under some selling pressure on Wednesday and has now dropped to the lower end of its weekly trading range.
A modest US Dollar retracement from 7-week tops failed to assist the pair to build on its early up-move beyond the 113.00 handle on Tuesday. The pair subsequently met with fresh supply near the 113.20-25 region and extended overnight retracement from closer to 2-1/2 month highs touched last week.
Adding to this, the prevalent cautious environment around equity markets, leading to a mildly softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields, provided a minor boost to the Japanese Yen's safe-haven appeal and further collaborated to the pair's retracement to mid-112.00s.
Today's US economic docket features the release of ADP report on private sector employment, followed by ISM non-manufacturing PMI. This coupled with the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's scheduled speech would now be looked upon for some fresh impetus ahead of this week's key event risk - NFP on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
A follow through selling pressure below mid-112.00s has the potential to continue dragging the pair towards 112.20 intermediate support ahead of the very important 200-day SMA support near the 112.00-111.95 region.
On the upside, 112.80-85 zone now seems to act as immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to move back above the 113.00 handle and make a fresh attempt to conquer 113.20-25 strong supply zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.