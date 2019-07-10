USD/JPY drops to fresh session lows, around 108.65 in reaction to Powell’s remarks

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Powell reiterates to act as appropriate to sustain economic growth.
  • Dovish comments revive hopes for aggressive policy easing by the Fed.
  • The USD weakens across the board and exerts some downward pressure.

The USD/JPY pair finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 108.70-65 region in the last hour.

The US Dollar extended its intraday pullback from multi-week lows in reaction to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's prepared remarks for the congressional testimony, reiterating that the central bank will act as appropriate to sustain US economic growth.

Powell further added that uncertainties since June FOMC have continued to dim the outlook and there is a risk that weaker inflation will be even more persistent than the central bank currently anticipates, reviving hopes for an aggressive rate cut move.

The downside, however, remained limited, at least for the time being as investors look forward to the question and answer session, where Powell’s comments could further infuse volatility and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.95
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 108.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.06
Daily SMA50 108.98
Daily SMA100 110.16
Daily SMA200 110.85
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.97
Previous Daily Low 108.68
Previous Weekly High 108.64
Previous Weekly Low 107.53
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD leaps to 1.1250 as Powell opens the door to cuts

EUR/USD leaps to 1.1250 as Powell opens the door to cuts

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, significantly higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said the outlook is dimming as global headwinds and lower inflation weigh. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps over 1.2500 after Powell's dovish comments

GBP/USD jumps over 1.2500 after Powell's dovish comments

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to rate cuts. Earlier, UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms

USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms

Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June. USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.

USD/JPY News

Gold rallies to session tops, around $1410 level

Gold rallies to session tops, around $1410 level

Gold caught some aggressive bids and surged to weekly tops, around the $1411-12 region during the early North-American session.

Gold News

USD/CAD jumps above 1.3130 as BoC refrains from committing to rate hikes

USD/CAD jumps above 1.3130 as BoC refrains from committing to rate hikes

As widely expected, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its target for the overnight rate at 1.75% at its July policy meeting. The bank refrained from hinting at the next policy move in its statement.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location