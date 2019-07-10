USD/JPY drops to fresh session lows, around 108.65 in reaction to Powell’s remarks

- Powell reiterates to act as appropriate to sustain economic growth.
- Dovish comments revive hopes for aggressive policy easing by the Fed.
- The USD weakens across the board and exerts some downward pressure.
The USD/JPY pair finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 108.70-65 region in the last hour.
The US Dollar extended its intraday pullback from multi-week lows in reaction to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's prepared remarks for the congressional testimony, reiterating that the central bank will act as appropriate to sustain US economic growth.
Powell further added that uncertainties since June FOMC have continued to dim the outlook and there is a risk that weaker inflation will be even more persistent than the central bank currently anticipates, reviving hopes for an aggressive rate cut move.
The downside, however, remained limited, at least for the time being as investors look forward to the question and answer session, where Powell’s comments could further infuse volatility and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|108.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.06
|Daily SMA50
|108.98
|Daily SMA100
|110.16
|Daily SMA200
|110.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.97
|Previous Daily Low
|108.68
|Previous Weekly High
|108.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.53
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.28
