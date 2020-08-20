USD/JPY drops to fresh daily lows near 105.80

- USD/JPY extended its daily slide after breaking below 106.00.
- Slumping US Treasury bond yields weigh on greenback on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to close in red below 93.00.
The USD/JPY pair spent a large portion of the day moving sideways in a tight range near 106.00 but came under modest pressure during the American trading hours. After dropping to a fresh daily low of 105.76, the pair recovered modestly and was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 105.87.
DXY turns south amid falling US T-bond yields
The sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields on Thursday doesn't allow the USD to build on the FOMC-inspired gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, recovered to 93.00 after the FOMC Minutes showed that policymakers were concerned about costs associated with yield caps and yield targets.
Nevertheless, the cautious market mood on Thursday ramped up the demand for the safe-haven US Treasury bonds. With the yield on the 10-year reference losing more than 5%, the DXY reversed its direction and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 92.85.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Department of Labor showed that Initial Jobless Claims rose above 1 million after declining to 971,000 last week. Additionally, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index dropped from 24.1 in July to 17.2 in August.
On Friday, the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI data will be featured in the Japanese economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|106.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.91
|Daily SMA50
|106.68
|Daily SMA100
|107.17
|Daily SMA200
|108.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.15
|Previous Daily Low
|105.1
|Previous Weekly High
|107.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.71
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
