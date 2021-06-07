USD/JPY drops to fresh 10-day low below 109.30

- USD/JPY is edging lower at the start of the week.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south after opening with a bullish gap.
- US Dollar Index stays afloat above 90.00 on Monday.
The USD/JPY pair reached its highest level since early April at 110.34 last week but lost 80 pips on Friday after the USD came under strong selling pressure on the uninspiring May jobs report. At the start of the new week, the pair continues to edge lower and was last seen trading at its lowest level in more than a week at 109.22, losing 0.25% on a daily basis.
Eyes on US T-bond yields
US Treasury bond yields fell sharply on Friday and caused USD/JPY to edge lower as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose less than expected. Although the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield opened with a bullish gap on the back of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's hawkish comments, it struggled to preserve its momentum. At the moment, the 10-year US T-bond yield is still up nearly 1% at 1.568%.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is fluctuating in a relatively tight range above 90.00, allowing US T-bond yields' performance to impact USD/JPY's movements.
There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day. On Tuesday, first-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be featured in the Japanese economic docket. Investors expect the Japanese economy to contract by 1.2% on a quarterly basis.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|109.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.28
|Daily SMA50
|109.22
|Daily SMA100
|107.77
|Daily SMA200
|106.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.33
|Previous Daily Low
|109.36
|Previous Weekly High
|110.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.33
|Previous Monthly High
|110.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.2150 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, reversing earlier losses stemming from US Treasury Secretary Yellen's comments that higher interest rates are a plus. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB and US inflation figures.
GBP/USD bounces from near 1.4100 as mood improves
GBP/USD bounced from around 1.4100 and trades around 1.4170 amid easing dollar’s demand. UK’s spokesman said that nothing in current UK data would prevent lockdown easing, backing the pound.
XAU/USD eyes $1874 and $1870 as next downside targets
Gold price is falling from just below the $1900 area this Monday, kicking off the week on a bearish note. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a rebound in the Treasury yields, courtesy of US Secretary Janet Yellen’s optimism over the economy, weighs on gold’s appeal.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.