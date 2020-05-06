USD/JPY drops to fresh daily lows to test 106.20

  • USD/JPY dropping in thin trade without a known catalyst.
  • Yen is picking up a bid amid an underbelly of risk.

USD/JPY is moving lower and testing 106.20 lows and the lowest levels since March of earlier this year. The move started overnight in the European session since topping in the 106.80s. At the time of writing, USD/JPY has traded between 106.20 and 106.60.

There have been no particular catalysts as far as the eye can see for the sudden spike in the yen, but the case for risk-off has been building, with small steps up a mountain of headwinds. From risks of a second wave of COVID-19 as nations seek to mobilise their populations again and get businesses back to work to escalating trade tensions between the US and China. 

US data in focus

Meanwhile, the data overnight in the US shows an economy in decline. "US non-manufacturing ISM fell to 41.8 from 52.5 (slightly higher than expected). The business activity index fell to a record low of 26.0, from 48.0, and there were also sharp declines in the new orders (to 32.9 from 52.9) and employment (to 30.0 from 47.0) components," analysts at Westpac explained. 

For the US April ADP employment change, Westpac expects that a record-breaking 22 million private-sector jobs will be reported lost over a month. As a stark contrast, the March print came in at -27k. Later in NY trade, Atlanta Fed President Bostic will discuss the response to the virus," the analysts at Westpac note.

USD/JPY levels

 

Overview
Today last price 106.24
Today Daily Change -0.33
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 106.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.5
Daily SMA50 107.79
Daily SMA100 108.68
Daily SMA200 108.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.9
Previous Daily Low 106.42
Previous Weekly High 107.62
Previous Weekly Low 106.36
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD defends gains above 0.6400 on upbeat Australian Retail Sales

AUD/USD defends gains above 0.6400 on upbeat Australian Retail Sales

AUD/USD keeps the week-start recovery intact above 0.6400 amid expectations of US economy re-open, absence of US-China tussle portray mild risk-on sentiment. The bulls also cheer the upbeat Australian Retail Sales data.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY drops to fresh daily lows to test 106.20

USD/JPY drops to fresh daily lows to test 106.20

USD/JPY is moving lower and testing 106.20 lows and the lowest levels since March of earlier this year. The move started overnight in the European session since topping in the 106.80s. Yen is picking up a bid amid an underbelly of risk.

USD/JPY News

WTI snaps five-day rise to revisit $24.00, EIA data eyed

WTI snaps five-day rise to revisit $24.00, EIA data eyed

WTI declines from multi-day high amid the latest risk-off. A slump in global activity numbers jostles with hopes of the economic restart. API registered another oil inventory build, EIA figures awaited.

Oil News

Gold: Bears attack $1,700 inside short-term triangle

Gold: Bears attack $1,700 inside short-term triangle

Gold prices snap three-day winning streak. The yellow metal keeps trading between the two-week-old symmetrical triangle. As a result, sellers can aim for the weekly low surrounding $1,690 once the Gold prices drop below $1,700 round-figure.

Gold News

Dollar shrugs off ISM but could crash on NFPs

Dollar shrugs off ISM but could crash on NFPs

Investors took the US dollar and US equities higher on Tuesday following better than expected data. Service sector activity contracted at its fastest pace since 2009 but the decline in non-manufacturing ISM from 52.5 to 41.8 was better than the market’s 38.0 forecast.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures