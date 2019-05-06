USD/JPY drops to 108.15 as Tokyo open responds to fresh risk-off

- Trade tussles remain in the spotlight.
- Fed policymakers hold their previous view, except for the Chairman.
- Fewer data could shift market focus to qualitative catalysts.
With the escalating trade tensions and lack of positive comments from the US Fed policymakers, the USD/JPY pair declines to 108.15 at the time of Tokyo open on Wednesday.
The World Bank recently rang an alarm to trade watchers with its downgrade to global economic outlook while a harsh tweet from the US President concerning his stand on Mexico highlighted escalating trade war tensions.
The US Vice President Mike Pence is up for meeting Mexican lawmakers in absence of the President Trump at the White House to discuss trade. The latest tariffs on Mexico will be in effect from Monday.
In addition to its hard stand on Mexico, the US has also turned down General Motor’s request to avail tariff relief on its China-made Buick whereas the Commerce Department began its search to replace China/Russia as top-tier rare earth sellers.
The Fed policymakers continued repeating patience on monetary policy, except for the Chairman Jerome Powell, while conveying the strength of the US economy.
Global risk tone was on recovery ahead of the Japanese open with the US 10-year treasury yields extending the previous upside to 2.131% by then.
While lack of economic data indicates less active trading sessions, political plays surrounding the trade wars and scheduled speech from the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida could keep entertaining momentum traders.
Technical Analysis
Unless clearing 108.50, the quote continues to favor sellers targeting the latest low of 107.85 and then the 107.50 mar including January 04 bottom.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of 108.50, comprising latest highs and January 31 low, can trigger the pair’s recovery towards mid-May bottom surrounding 109.00 ahead of pushing buyers towards 109.80 and 110.00 resistances.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD: 100-day MA caps upside despite Powell, focus on US ADP
EUR/USD failed to take out key moving average hurdle on Tuesday despite dovish comments from Federal Reserve’s chief and could fall back to 1.12 if the US jobs data due today betters estimates.
GBP/USD remains on recovery mode, all eyes on UK services PMI
Although expectations of an end to Brexit deadlock, coupled with overall greenback weakness, help the GBP/USD pair off-late, traders remain cautious ahead of the key services PMI data.
USD/JPY holds steady above 108.00 amid positive equities
The USD/JPY pair manages to defend the 108 handle amid risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, fuelled by Fed Chair Powell’s readiness to the cut rates if needed.
US Services PMI Preview: Down but not out
The overall PMI is expected to be unchanged at 55.5 in May. The business activity index is predicted to drop to 58.5 from 59.5 in April. The new orders index was 58.1 in April and 59.0 in March.
Gold: Bulls stay in control and eye February high at 1347.11
The price rallied above of the prior falling wedges resistance recently and while underpinned by the 200-day ma and October high at 1263.16/1243.55, Gold holds onto bullish territory.