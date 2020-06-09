USD/JPY drops to 108.00 as trade optimism takes a halt

- USD/JPY extends losses after taking a U-turn from 108.55.
- Geopolitical tensions in Korea, Libya and concerning China weigh on the market’s risk-tone.
- US dollar remains on the mercy of sellers, stock futures part ways from Wall Street’s upbeat performance.
USD/JPY magnifies Monday’s losses while declining to 108.00, down 0.42% on a day, during the initial Tokyo session on Tuesday. The yen pair earlier cheered broad US dollar weakness amid risk-on sentiment. However, the latest weakness of the quote seems to take clues from the shift in trading sentiment that often strengthens the Japanese yen.
In addition to North Korea’s announcement to cut all inter-Korean communication from the South, geopolitical tensions Libya also weigh on the market’s risk-tone off-late.
Also weighing on the previous day’s trading optimism could be the US-China and Sino-Australian tussles. The US policymakers are up for a bill to sanction Chinese policymakers involved in Xinjiang human rights violation while the dragon nation has turned down the Trump administration’s push to remove punitive measures on the American lobsters. Elsewhere, Beijing orders citizens to avoid traveling Australia amid the latest hike in racist attacks to China/Asian citizens.
To portray the risks, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop three basis points to 0.855% whereas Japan’s NIKKEI slip over 0.85% to 22,976 by the press time. It should also be noted that the US stock futures also post mild losses while parting ways from the previous day’s stellar performance of Wall Street.
On the data front, Japan’s April month Labor Cash Earnings drop more than 0.6% forecast to -0.6%, which in turn pushes the pair traders to await May month preliminary Machine Tools Orders, previous -48.3%, from the Asian nation. Other than the data, geopolitical headlines might also help the pair trades ahead of the US session.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading below 200-day SMA level of 108.45 can drag the quote further south towards an ascending trend line from May 07, at 107.55 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|108.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.86
|Daily SMA50
|107.66
|Daily SMA100
|108.29
|Daily SMA200
|108.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.69
|Previous Daily Low
|108.24
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.8
AUD/USD battles 0.7000 after a quick drop from 2020 highs, NAB weighs
AUD/USD sees a quick drop fresh 2020 highs of 0.7041, in what seems to be a typical profit-taking slide while markets weigh in mixed Australian NAB Survey. The spot battles 0.7000 amid renewed US dollar demand, as US-China tensions continue to linger.
USD/JPY drops to 108.00 as trade optimism takes a halt
WTI gains 1.5% in Asia, but remains below Monday's high
Oil regains some poise on Tuesday, as armed forces threaten to oil Libyan oil production. WTI defends $38.00 but remains below Monday's low of $40.44. OPEC+ to extend the oil output cut deal, but Gulf OPEC producers to end voluntary cuts from next month.
Gold: Slips below $1,700 amid a quiet session
Gold prices pullback from $1,701.20 during the early-Asian session retracement. The yellow metal bounced off the five-week low the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness. Though, the recent consolidation in the global markets seems to probe the precious metal’s recovery moves.
Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices
Investors dumped paper gold and silver along with stocks, commodities, and most other asset classes in March. The price of silver dropped to $12.02/oz on March 18th and gold bottomed at $1,473/oz.