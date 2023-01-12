USD/JPY drops on Bank of Japan headlines

- USD/JPY bears move in on BoJ headlines ahead of US CPI event.
- US Dollar posied technical bullish and USD/JPY also, while above 131.00.
USD/JPY has dropped heavily into the Tokyo open and is down some 0.4%. The pair fell from a 132.48 high to a low of 131.76 before stabilising. Japanese media Yomiuri came out with the news suggesting another hawkish move by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) during its next week’s monetary policy meeting.
The announcement signalled that the Japanese central bank is up for reviewing the side effects of massive monetary easing in the monetary policy meeting next week. “BoJ reviews due to skewed interest rates in markets even after last month's tweak in bond yield control policy,” adds Yomiuri per Reuters.
All eyes on US CPI
This comes ahead of today's US December inflation report, which is expected to show US prices rose by an annualized 6.5%. This is lower than November's 7.1% pace. Investors are monitoring the Consumer Price Index closely as the expectations are that if it were to continue to decelerate, so too will the Federal Reserve's pace of rate hikes.
In this regard, analysts at TD Securities explained that they are looking for the core Consumer Price Index to have edged higher on a monthly basis in December, ''closing out the year on a relatively stronger footing,'' they said.
''Indeed, we forecast a firm 0.3% MoM increase, as services inflation likely gained momentum. In terms of the headline, we expect the Consumer Price Index inflation to register a slight decline on an unrounded basis in December, but rounded up to flat MoM, as energy prices offered large relief again. Our MoM projections imply that headline and core CPI inflation likely lost speed on a YoY basis in December.''
USD/JPY technical analysis
Meanwhile, as per the prior analysis, USD/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidation into US CPI, bulls on the prowl, the price remains inverse daily head and shoulders and there could be a reversal on the cards.
USD/JPY prior analysis:
USD/JPY update:
On the 4-hour chart, we see the equal lows more clearly and on the hourly chart even more so...
As we head over to the US CPI event, the levels to watch are the 131.70s, 131.50s and 131.383 swing lows. There will be orders below these levels that could be traded before the reversal. With that being said, should the bears take control below 131.00 the bullish bias will flip bearish.
On the other hand, looking at the US Dollar, an M-formation is in play:
The M-formation is a reversion pattern and the price would be expected to move in for the restest of the resistance structures and neckline of the pattern between 103.50 and 104.00. Such a move would align with a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and a 50% mean reversion at the extreme and be bullish for USD/JPY, playing into the head and shoulders thesis in the pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD climbs above 0.6920 on upbeat Australian Trade Balance data
AUD/USD has picked strength and has scaled above 0.6920 after the release of solid Aussie Trade Balance data. The Australian Dollar may display power-pack action after the release of China’s inflation data.
USD/JPY drops on Bank of Japan headlines
USD/JPY has dropped heavily into the Tokyo open.The pair fell from a 132.48 high to a low of 131.76 before stabilising. Japanese media Yomiuri came out with the news suggesting another hawkish move by BoJ during its next week’s monetary policy meeting.
Gold bearish head and shoulders in play, eyes on $1,850
Gold price was capped at the highest in more than eight months on Wednesday, while investors anticipate the United States of America Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due Thursday. Gold price has dropped below key structure following the test of equal highs.
Solana price reclaiming this level would initiate the rally necessary to recover FTX-induced losses
Solana price was severely impacted after FTX announced its bankruptcy, which led to one of the biggest failures in the crypto market’s history. SOL took an extra beating for being a venture of FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research.
US CPI Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY are pairs to watch Premium
Annual CPI in the US is forecast to decline to 6.5% in December. Markets remain optimistic about a policy pivot despite hawkish Fed commentary. EUR/USD and USD/JPY are likely to react significantly to inflation data.