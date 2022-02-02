USD/JPY drops for the fourth consecutive day, find support above 114.10

- DXY falls for the third consecutive day, hits lowest since January 24.
- Employment data from the US came sharply below expectations.
- USD/JPY finds support above 114.00, holds negative bias.
The USD/JPY is falling on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive day. It bottomed at 114.14 after the release of the US ADP employment report. During the American session, it has been trading in range between 114.20 and 114.45, consolidating daily losses.
The decline of USD/JPY takes place as the DXY continues to correct lower and while US yields remain rangebound. The Index is falling 0.23%; it bottomed at 95.82, the weakest in almost two weeks before bouncing back above 96.00. The 10-year stands at 1.77%, down 1.05% for the day.
The yen is posting mixed results across the board. The improvement in risk sentiment weighs on the Japanese currency. The worse-than-expected economic numbers from the US did not push the yen sharply higher. The ADP employment report showed a decline in private payrolls of 301K, against expectations of a 200K increase. Attention now turns to Friday’s NFP.
Strong barrier ahead
The negative bias in USD/JPY remains in place. The yen appears to have reached a strong barrier above 114.00/10. A break under the area should clear the way for a test of 113.45 (January low).
On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen at 114.45 followed by 114.60 and then 114.95. A daily close back above 115.00 would alleviate the bearish pressure.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|114.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.76
|Daily SMA50
|114.35
|Daily SMA100
|113.57
|Daily SMA200
|111.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.19
|Previous Daily Low
|114.57
|Previous Weekly High
|115.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.47
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
