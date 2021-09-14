USD/JPY drops below 110.00 on renewed USD weakness

- USD/JPY lost its traction in early American session on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index turned negative on the day below 92.50.
- Core CPI inflation in US rose less than expected in August.
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways above 110.00, the USD/JPY pair lost its traction in the early American session and was last seen losing 0.1% on the day at 109.88.
USD struggles to find demand after inflation report
The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback seems to be the primary driver of USD/JPY weakness. After the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the annual Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 4% in August from 4.3% in July, the US Dollar Index (DXY) turned south. As of writing, the DXY was down 0.3% at 92.33.
Furthermore, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which gained as much as 1% earlier in the day, is now losing 0.7%, putting additional weight on USD/JPY's shoulders.
Commenting on the CPI figures, "the publication came eight days before the Federal Reserve announces its decision and it cements a "no-taper" announcement," said FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam. "Fed Chair Jerome Powell had already indicated he is in no rush to reduce the Fed's $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme in his Jackson Hole speech. Tapering may have to wait longer."
US Inflation Quick Analysis: Team Transitory wins, dollar loses, why the trend may extend.
In the meantime, US stock index futures started to push higher following the US inflation data, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open in the positive territory. In case risk flows start to dominate the financial markets, the USD could find it difficult to stage a rebound and cause USD/JPY to end the day in the negative territory.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|109.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.89
|Daily SMA50
|109.95
|Daily SMA100
|109.82
|Daily SMA200
|107.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.16
|Previous Daily Low
|109.84
|Previous Weekly High
|110.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.62
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses after robust US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses after US Retail Sales came out at +0.7% against -0.8% in August. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the economy is still not out of the woods.
GBP/USD slides under 1.38 on robust dollar demand
GBP/USD is trading under 1.38, significantly lower after US Retail Sales beat estimates by rising 0.8% in August. The UK government reshuffle passed smoothly for the pound.
XAU/USD nosedives to the lowest level since August 13
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dived to the lowest level since August 13, further below the $1760 region post-US macro releases.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.
AMC trades lower as CEO clarifies cryptocurrency payments
NYSE:AMC fell by 0.97% on Wednesday and lagged other meme stocks during the session. CEO Adam Aron clarifies which cryptos AMC will accept. High profile Hollywood directors are demanding longer theatrical windows.