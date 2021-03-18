USD/JPY drops below 109.00 as BOJ set to widen band around long-term rate target

At its monetary policy meeting concluding on Friday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to slightly widen its long-term interest rates band, in order to allow the rates to move around the 0% target, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The BOJ is said to allow long-term rates to move in range of around 0.5 percentage point vs. around 0.4% now.

The BOJ is also likely to remove a pledge to buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) at an annual pace of JPY6 trillion ($55 billion), the Japanese daily reported.

developing story ...