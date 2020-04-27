USD/JPY drops 15-pips as BOJ rules out limit on JGB purchase

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY respects the BOJ’s easing with a decline.
  • Risk reset witnessed amid a light calendar, Australia nears easing lockdown while Japan likely standing on the other end.
  • Governor Kuroda’s speech will be the key ahead of US data, virus updates remain as the key.

With the BOJ proving right the early estimation of no limits on the JGB buying, USD/JPY drops 12 basis points (bps) to 107.40 amid the early Monday.

Other than removing upside limits on the Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), the Bank of Japan also trimmed its 2020 GDP and price forecasts, as expected earlier, during today’s short meeting.

Read: Breaking: BOJ eases policy further, boosts purchases of corporate bond, commercial paper, USD/JPY unfazed

Market’s risk-tone sentiment recovers at the week’s start despite a lack of major data. Traders might have concentrated on the hopes of the early exit of Aussie and New Zealand lockdowns while paying a little heed to the likely extension of the national emergency in Japan, as signaled by Bloomberg.

It should also be noted that the pie from Bloomberg said, “Tokyo recording a second straight decline in the daily toll Sunday with 72 new coronavirus cases, the first time in 13 days that the number of infections has been below 100. Deaths in the city passed 100 on Saturday.”

On the other hand, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC mentioned that the US death toll increases 2,020 to 52,459 as of 4:00 PM April 26 while the cases surged to 928,619 as of 4:00 PM April 26 against 895,766 at 4:00 PM on April 25.

Traders will now keep eyes on the Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s press conference on 06:00 GMT for further details ahead of the US session comprising the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for April, prior -70.

Technical analysis

The pair remains chopped inside a monthly descending triangle between 107.70 and 106.90. Also exerting the downside pressure on the pair is 200-day SMA, currently around 108.30.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 107.47
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 107.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.94
Daily SMA50 108.34
Daily SMA100 108.84
Daily SMA200 108.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.76
Previous Daily Low 107.37
Previous Weekly High 108.04
Previous Weekly Low 107.28
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.1

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY drops towards 107.00 even as BOJ eases policy further

USD/JPY drops towards 107.00 even as BOJ eases policy further

USD/JPY is seeing some fresh selling as the yen recovers ground despite a further monetary policy easing announcement made by the BOJ. The yen strengthens on expectations that the BOJ's policy action could help boost the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD in weekly highs above 0.6400, ignores poor China data

AUD/USD in weekly highs above 0.6400, ignores poor China data

AUD/USD holds firmer near the weekly high of 0.6439, as the bulls ignore the slump in the Chinese Industrial Profits data amid a generalized US dollar weakness, in light of the upbeat market mood. 

AUD/USD News

WTI oil price drops 5% in Asia as oversupply concerns persist

WTI oil price drops 5% in Asia as oversupply concerns persist

WTI remains on the offer as analyst reiterate that the market is oversupplied. Oil has begun the final week of April on a negative note, falling over 5% during Monday's session on persistent oversupply concerns. The number of active US oil rigs fall for the sixth straight week.

Oil News

Gold: Under pressure in Asia after Friday's Doji

Gold: Under pressure in Asia after Friday's Doji

Gold created a Doji candle on Friday, neutralizing the immediate bullish setup. A break under $1,710 would confirm a short-term bearish reversal. A bearish close, if confirmed, would open the doors for a drop to $1,658 - the low of the long-tailed candle created on April 21.

Gold News

3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week

3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week

For most of the major currencies and USD/JPY in particular, consolidation was the primary theme this week. The trading range for USD/JPY was less than 80 pips and, on most days, less than 50. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures