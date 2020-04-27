- USD/JPY respects the BOJ’s easing with a decline.
- Risk reset witnessed amid a light calendar, Australia nears easing lockdown while Japan likely standing on the other end.
- Governor Kuroda’s speech will be the key ahead of US data, virus updates remain as the key.
With the BOJ proving right the early estimation of no limits on the JGB buying, USD/JPY drops 12 basis points (bps) to 107.40 amid the early Monday.
Other than removing upside limits on the Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), the Bank of Japan also trimmed its 2020 GDP and price forecasts, as expected earlier, during today’s short meeting.
Read: Breaking: BOJ eases policy further, boosts purchases of corporate bond, commercial paper, USD/JPY unfazed
Market’s risk-tone sentiment recovers at the week’s start despite a lack of major data. Traders might have concentrated on the hopes of the early exit of Aussie and New Zealand lockdowns while paying a little heed to the likely extension of the national emergency in Japan, as signaled by Bloomberg.
It should also be noted that the pie from Bloomberg said, “Tokyo recording a second straight decline in the daily toll Sunday with 72 new coronavirus cases, the first time in 13 days that the number of infections has been below 100. Deaths in the city passed 100 on Saturday.”
On the other hand, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC mentioned that the US death toll increases 2,020 to 52,459 as of 4:00 PM April 26 while the cases surged to 928,619 as of 4:00 PM April 26 against 895,766 at 4:00 PM on April 25.
Traders will now keep eyes on the Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s press conference on 06:00 GMT for further details ahead of the US session comprising the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for April, prior -70.
Technical analysis
The pair remains chopped inside a monthly descending triangle between 107.70 and 106.90. Also exerting the downside pressure on the pair is 200-day SMA, currently around 108.30.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.47
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|107.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.94
|Daily SMA50
|108.34
|Daily SMA100
|108.84
|Daily SMA200
|108.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.76
|Previous Daily Low
|107.37
|Previous Weekly High
|108.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.28
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops towards 107.00 even as BOJ eases policy further
USD/JPY is seeing some fresh selling as the yen recovers ground despite a further monetary policy easing announcement made by the BOJ. The yen strengthens on expectations that the BOJ's policy action could help boost the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
AUD/USD in weekly highs above 0.6400, ignores poor China data
AUD/USD holds firmer near the weekly high of 0.6439, as the bulls ignore the slump in the Chinese Industrial Profits data amid a generalized US dollar weakness, in light of the upbeat market mood.
WTI oil price drops 5% in Asia as oversupply concerns persist
WTI remains on the offer as analyst reiterate that the market is oversupplied. Oil has begun the final week of April on a negative note, falling over 5% during Monday's session on persistent oversupply concerns. The number of active US oil rigs fall for the sixth straight week.
Gold: Under pressure in Asia after Friday's Doji
Gold created a Doji candle on Friday, neutralizing the immediate bullish setup. A break under $1,710 would confirm a short-term bearish reversal. A bearish close, if confirmed, would open the doors for a drop to $1,658 - the low of the long-tailed candle created on April 21.
3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week
For most of the major currencies and USD/JPY in particular, consolidation was the primary theme this week. The trading range for USD/JPY was less than 80 pips and, on most days, less than 50.