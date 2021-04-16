USD/JPY: Downtrend could extend to the 108.40 region – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted USD/JPY risks a potential drop to the 108.40 zone and probably below in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘downward momentum has clearly waned but there is still room for USD to edge lower’. We added, ‘the major support at 108.40 is likely out of reach’. Our view was not wrong as USD edged down to 108.60. Downward momentum has waned further and USD is unlikely to weaken. For today, USD is more likely to trade sideways between 108.60 and 109.15.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our latest narrative from two days ago (14 Apr, spot at 108.85). As highlighted, the pullback in USD that started earlier last week could extend to 108.40. Extension to 108.00 is not ruled out but the odds are lower. On the upside, a break of 109.40 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 109.60) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
