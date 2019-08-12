USD/JPY downside playing out in Asia, technical indicators remain within negative levels

- USD/JPY: Bears staying in control in the Asian session.
- USD/JPY4-hour chart: The pair is also at risk of extending its decline,
USD/JPY has lost some ground as the yen takes up another bid while geopolitics keep the yen bulls in business ahead of a key week on the US calendar. On Friday, the dollar ended up pretty much flat but had shown its hand to the downside, all the way to test the 97 figure in the DXY. However, coming to the rescue were slight recoveries in US yields. The US 2-year treasury yields rose from 1.59% to 1.65%, the 10-year yield from 1.70% to 1.74%. Meanwhile, markets are pricing 29bp of easing at the 19 September Fed meeting.
As trade wars and various geopolitical instabilities keep the carry trades on the backfoot, reverting an interest into the likes of the euro, CHF and Yen, markets will be getting back to fundamentals this week where US data will take the limelight. We have a series of Federal Reserve related events that will include Fed speakers, The Jackson Hole and the Federal Open Market Committee Minutes, US Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales will also be highlighted.
Fed events to clarify the path forward
"Recent escalation in US/China trade talks and the tightening in financial conditions have placed the Fed in a tight spot. With its reaction function closely tied to global "crosscurrents", we expect communication though the Minutes and J. Hole symposium to attempt to clarify the path forward. While Fedspeak should support near-term easing, the market is more than priced for it," analysts at TD Securities argued.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief Analyst at FXStreet explained that the USD/JPY pair has room to extend its decline according to the daily chart:
"Technical indicators continue heading south within negative levels, as the pair develops below all of its moving averages and with the 20 DMA accelerating lower below the 100 and 200 SMA. In the shorter term and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is also at risk of extending its decline, as, despite bouncing, technical indicators remain within negative levels. The 20 SMA caps the upside with a bearish slope at around 106.05, with a correction likely on an advance beyond this last."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bid near 1.12, stuck in a pennant pattern
EUR/USD is mildly bid around 1.12 at press time, but the outlook remains neutral with the pair still trapped in a pennant pattern. Pennants are considered as continuation setups.
GBP/USD: All eyes on Brexit headlines as risk of no-Deal scenario heighten
GBP/USD has opened a touch higher at the start of the Asian session, a high of 1.2050 vs a low of 1.2034. Brexit remains a weigh as well as the most recent UK economic data.
USD/JPY downside playing out in Asia, technical indicators remain within negative levels
USD/JPY has lost some ground as the yen takes up another bid while geopolitics keep the yen bulls in business ahead of a key week on the US calendar. On the 4-hour chart: the pair is also at risk of extending its decline.
Gold: Consolidates and bears look for a test of the 1480s
Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week although the risk-off trade has lost some momentum as markets come to terms with on-going geopolitical strife. Bears look for a test of the 1480s on lack of upside momentum.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.