USD/JPY: Downside appears to be limited - Westpac

USD/JPY: Downside appears to be limited - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Robert Rennie, Research Analyst at Westpac suggests that they have stuck with the view that the downside for USD/JPY appeared to be limited on the basis that the market is under-pricing the Fed (we expect taper Sep and hike Dec) and ongoing strong Japanese buying of foreign markets.
“Even though the North Korean situation has seen some wavering in demand in recent weeks, overall flows have held up well.”
“That is not to say there are not near term risks. However, we have argued dips below 108.50 would be limited and thus an opportunity on the basis of strong Japanese outflows.”
“This view has been rewarded given the very sharp rebound. However, just as we cannot get negative below 108.50, we fail to get overly optimistic above 111.50/112.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.