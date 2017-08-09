USD/JPY: Downside appears to be limited - Westpac

USD/JPY: Downside appears to be limited - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Robert Rennie, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggests that they have stuck with the view that the downside for USD/JPY appears to be limited on the basis that the market is under-pricing the Fed (we expect taper Sep and hike Dec) and strong data momentum.
Key Quotes
“However, North Korea remains a very potent risk as does domestic politics and with gold still holding above $1325, the risks remain that we see USD/JPY probing below 108.50.”
“Thus we stick with last week’s directional bias – flat near term followed by a more positive outlook based on Fed pricing and the assumption that the debt ceiling/ appropriations bills have now been addressed as a market issue.”
