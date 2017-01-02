USD/JPY down 40-pips as Fed leaves rates unchanged

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 113.39, up +0.54% or (61)-pips on the day, having posted a daily high at 113.95 and low at 112.63.

The US dollar went down the road 40-pips just a few minutes after the Fed left rates unchanged. Furthermore, as the decision was announced the greenback was sold across the board against other majors.

As of writing, the American dollar vs. Japanese yen recovered 20-pips. However, there is no evidence of any long-dollar strength at least in the near term as the pair is vulnerable to a single tweet from Mr. Trump.

"Jobs gains have been solid; Jobs gains 'remain' solid," FOMC statement.

USD/JPY Levels

To the downside, support levels might now be seen at 112.07 (low Jan.31), followed by 110.35 (horizontal support) and 109.33 (100-DMA). On the upside, resistances are seen at 113.94 (horizontal resistance), 114.97 (50-DMA) and 116.85 (high Jan.11).

Trump's toxic jawboning not the only reason for USD moves